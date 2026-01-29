SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2050 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here

State Bank of India has invited applications for Circle Based Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2050 posts in the organisation.

The registration process commenced on January 29 and will end on February 18, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years as on December 31, 2025 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 31.12.2004 and not earlier than 01.01.1996 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of online test, screening and interview. The online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

The duration of Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There is minimum qualifying marks on aggregate and the minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by the Bank.