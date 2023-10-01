SBI Clerk 2023 notice awaited, check eligibility, exam pattern

State Bank of India will issue the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. Last year, it was released in September. SBI Clerk 2023 notice awaited on sbi.co.in Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Based on previous information, candidates who are at least 20 and not more than 28 years of age can apply for these vacancies. The cut-off date for age limit will be mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline or its equivalent qualification from a recognised institute can apply for SBI Clerk.

The selection process of SBI Clerk will have preliminary and main examinations and the test of specified opted local language.

The prelims exam is carries 100 marks in which one fourth marks allotted to each question are deducted for wrong answers.

Any change(s) in these eligibility conditions and exam pattern, along with exam and application schedule, application fee and number of vacancies will be mentioned in the notification.

These are the steps to apply:

Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Open the current openings section.

Go to the SBI Clerk recruitment page.

First register and get your login details.

Proceed to fill the application form.

Fill the form, upload documents, make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future uses.

