SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training likely to release next week

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training likely to release next week. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 09:41 AM IST

State Bank of India will likely release SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training next week. The admit card is expected to release on May 26, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for SBI Clerk examination can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

The Bank has not released the preliminary exam dates yet, but as per the official notification, the examination is expected to be conducted in June 2021. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main exam will be conducted on July 31, 2021.

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

The registration process was started on April 27 and ended on May 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 5237 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

