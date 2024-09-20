SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Latest updates on SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice

SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: State Bank of India will release the SBI PO 2024 Notification in due course of time. The Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after released. As per past trends, the SBI PO notification is released in September every year. ...Read More

In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. This recruitment drive filled a total of 2000 posts.

Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2024. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.

Till now, the Bank has not announced any date and time of release of SBI PO Notification 2024.

The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.