SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Latest updates on SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: State Bank of India will release the SBI PO 2024 Notification in due course of time. The Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after released. As per past trends, the SBI PO notification is released in September every year. ...Read More
In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. This recruitment drive filled a total of 2000 posts.
Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2024. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.
Till now, the Bank has not announced any date and time of release of SBI PO Notification 2024.
The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Website to check
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for recruitment of Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) on its official website. Once released, candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank – sbi.co.in/web/careers/.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Check past trends
In 2023: Notification released on September 6, application started on September 7
In 2022: Notification out on September 21, application process started on September 22.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Check age limit to apply
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Candidates should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old on the cut-off date. The cut-off date will be mentioned in the notification. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Eligibility criteria
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: To apply for SBI PO, candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: How to check
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to check for SBI PO notification link.
Once found, check the notice and download it.
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Details to be available on notification
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: No announcement of date and time of release
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: What happened in 2022?
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: When was notification released in 2023?
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: What past trends suggest?
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Where to check
SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: Release date and time
