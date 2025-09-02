SBI PO Mains 2025 exam date announced, check details here

State Bank of India has announced the tentative date for the Probationary Officers Mains examination, 2025. SBI PO Mains 2025 exam date announced

As per the schedule, the SBI PO Mains examination will be tentatively held on September 13.

Here is the official notification.

SBI said that detailed instructions and call letters will be made available in due course on the bank’s career website.

The result of the SBI PO prelims examination was announced yesterday, September 1.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SBI PO PRELIMS RESULT 2025

The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exams are eligible to appear for the SBI PO mains exam 2025.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SBI PO Mains admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the careers page and then on the current openings section.

3. Open the SBI PO 2025 tab and then on the Mains exam call letter downlaod link.

4. Enter your login credentials and submit.

5. Check the result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.