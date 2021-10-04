SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Notification for 2056 vacancies released at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank Of India (SBI) on Monday, October 4 issued a notification (CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18) to fill 2,056 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in the state-run bank.

Interested and eligible candidates can check notification in the careers section of SBI’s official website.

Selection process for SBI PO posts

Candidates will have to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by group exercises and interview or just interview.

Eligibility for SBI PO posts

The online registration process will begin on Tuesday, October 5 and will continue until October 25, 2021. Candidates should be graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Chartered Accountants or cost accountants can also apply.

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021 i.e candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1991 and not later than April 1, 2000 (both days inclusive). There is relaxation of age for some category of candidates (like SC, ST, OBC, PWD etc), which can be checked in notification below.

Tentative dates for SBI PO exams and admit cards 2021

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held in November/December 2021. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2021. The online main exam will be held in December 2021 and its result will be declared on January 2022. The group exercises and interview or just interview will be conducted in 2nd or 3rd week of February 2022 onwards, and the final results will be declared in February/March 2022. The preliminary exam admit cards can be downloaded in first or second week of November 2021. The call letters for Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ religious minority community candidates will can be downloaded from first week of November onwards.

Note: Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for latest details and updates.