SBI PO Recruitment: Apply for 1673 vacancies now, Get link & notification here

SBI PO recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the post of probationary officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sbi.co.in now. The last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1673 vacancies for the post of probationary officers.

Candidates will be selected through 3 stages- online preliminary exam, online main exam and psychometric test.

The online preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 17 to 20, 2022.

The online main exam is scheduled to be conducted in the months of January and February 2023.

The preliminary examination will be of 100 marks while the main examination will be of 250 marks.

Merit list will be released afterwards.

Candidates will have to qualify phase-I and phase-II separately.

To be eligible candidates should be in the age group 21 to 30 years of age. Application Fee is Rs.750 for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on careers tab

Click on latest announcements

Click on apply link for “recruitment for probationary officers”

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Note: Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post.

