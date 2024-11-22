SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 169 Assistant Manager posts at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 169 Assistant Manager posts in the organization. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 169 Assistant Manager posts, details here (REUTERS)

The registration process begins on November 22 and will conclude on December 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 42 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Electrical): 25 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire): 101 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For all posts: Online written test and interaction

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire): Shortlisting and Interaction

The online written test will be conducted tentatively in January 2025. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. The exam will comprise of two papers- General Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The General Aptitude test will be of 90 minutes duration and Professional Knowledge will be of 45 minutes duration. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers in Online Written Examination.

The final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating the marks of the Professional Knowledge test (out of 100 marks) and interview (out of 25 marks) with a 70:30 weightage, respectively.

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.