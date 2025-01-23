SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to apply here

State Bank of India, SBI, will close the application window for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment drive have their last chance to do so on the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The application window to apply for 150 Trade Finance Officer posts will close at sbi.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

To be eligible for the post, applicants should have completed their graduation (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024).

Furthermore, the applicants have to pay an application fee and intimation charges of ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC. However, there are no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

Meanwhile, candidates will be selected and shortlisted through an interview which will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank.

Additionally, the merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the organisation.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. On the home page, click on careers link. Click on the current openings link. On the new page, candidates will have to click on SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 link. Register and login to the account. Fill out the application form, pay the online application fee and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.