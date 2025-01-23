KCET 2025: Karnataka CET registration begins today at kea.kar.nic.in, apply before February 21

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will open the registration window for KCET 2025 on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can submit their applications through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2025: Karnataka CET registration will begin from January 23, 2025 at kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply for KCET 2025 is February 21, 2025.

Notably, the KEA will conduct KCET 2025 for three days starting from April 16, 17 and 18, 2025. Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and Kannada on April 18.

Earlier, Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka Dr. MC Sudhakar shared the registration and exam dates for KCET 2025 on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, the minister had written, "The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the CET exam. For the first time, information has been provided at once about the entrance exams for all professional courses to be held during the year. For the convenience of students, software has been developed to conduct document verification in the respective colleges."

KCET 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates willing to apply for KCET 2025 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for KCET 2025

⦁ Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

⦁ On the home page, click on the KCET 2025 link.

⦁ On the new page, enter your credentials to register yourself.

⦁ Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

⦁ Pay the application fee and click on submit.

⦁ Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.