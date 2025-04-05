SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, details here
SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1007 posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprentice India at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 posts in the organisation.
The registration process begins on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
⦁ Nagpur Division: 919 posts
⦁ Workshop Motibagh: 88 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.
Selection Process
Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.
