Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 05, 2025 06:51 PM IST

SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1007 posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. 

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprentice India at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 posts in the organisation.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 posts, check details here (Representative image)
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 posts, check details here (Representative image)

The registration process begins on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

⦁ Nagpur Division: 919 posts

⦁ Workshop Motibagh: 88 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1007 posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On