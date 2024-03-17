 Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment: Apply for 96 posts till April 15 - Hindustan Times
Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment: Apply for 96 posts till April 15

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Security Printing Press (SPP) Hyderabad invites applications for Supervisor, Jr. Technician, and other posts.

Security Printing Press (SPP) Hyderabad has invited applications to the Supervisor, Jr.Technician, post and other posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at spphyderabad.spmcil.com.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Invites Applications for Supervisor and Jr. Technician Posts

The examination, will be conducted “Online” at selected centres in May/June 2024.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 96 Supervisor, Jr.Technician and other posts.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is 600 for candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBC Categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PWD are exempted from payment of application fees. However, the SC/ST and PWD candidates must pay only 200 towards Intimation charges.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment examination process: Selection for the posts will be done through an online examination, which will be of an objective type.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at spphyderabad.spmcil.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on Apply online

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
