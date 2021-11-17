Home / Education / Employment News / South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts
employment news

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC SER on rrcser.co.in.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC SER on rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organization. 

Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of the same would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have done matriculation from a recognized Board with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and an ITI pass certificate granted by the NCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age as on January 1, 2022. 

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be made purely on merit basis and the railway does not appoint any facilitation centre/ coaching centre for the said selection. 

Detailed Notification 

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply online should pay 100/- as application fees. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The payment of  fees will be made online through ‘payment gateway’ after filing up the online application form. The payment can be made by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ e-Wallets etc. 

Story Saved
Sign out