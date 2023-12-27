South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1745 Apprentice posts ends tomorrow at rrcser.co.in

South Eastern Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on December 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. The registration process was started on November 29, 2023. South Eastern Railway to recruit for 1745 Apprentice posts(Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1745 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT. The age limit should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on 01.01.2024.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Railway.