SSC CGL Exam 2025 registration begins for approx. 14582 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC CGL Exam 2025 on June 9, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can do it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Exam 2025 registration begins for approx. 14582 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

The last date to apply for the examination is July 4, 2025. The last to make online fee payment is July 5, 2025.

The correction window will open on July 9 and will close on July 11, 2025. The Tier I examination will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 14582 vacancies of various Group „B‟ and Group „C‟ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of computer based exam in two tiers. Tier I and Tier II. Tier I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

Other Details

All candidates who register themselves in response to this advertisement by the closing date and time and whose applications are found to be in order and are provisionally accepted by the Commission as per the terms and conditions of this Notice of Examination will be assigned Roll numbers and issued Admission Certificates (AC) for appearing in the Computer Based Examination. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.