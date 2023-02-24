SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier II Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) and Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) will be conducted on March 2, March 3, March 6 and March 7. The SSC CLG Tier II Paper II and Paper III will be conducted on March 4, 2023.

The SSC CGL Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022, in computer-based mode. The scorecard for the SSC CGL Tier I examination was available on the official website from February 22 to March 8, 2023.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule here.