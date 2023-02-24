Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in, notice here

SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in, notice here

employment news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 06:11 PM IST

SC CGL Tier II examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier II Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) and Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) will be conducted on March 2, March 3, March 6 and March 7. The SSC CLG Tier II Paper II and Paper III will be conducted on March 4, 2023.

The SSC CGL Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022, in computer-based mode. The scorecard for the SSC CGL Tier I examination was available on the official website from February 22 to March 8, 2023.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
ssc.nic.in ssc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out