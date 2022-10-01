Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in

employment news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 05:52 PM IST

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 registration have started on September 30, 2022. The last date to apply for the examination is till October 18, 2022.

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 on September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply for Scientific Assistant in India Metrological Department Examination 2022. The last date to apply for the examination is till October 18, 2022.

The last date and time for making online fee payment is till October 20, 2022. The date of window for application form correction including online payment will open on October 25, 2022 and tentative schedule of computer based exam is December 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 990 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.

Selection Process

The Commission will conduct a Computer Based Examination comprising 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc sarkari naukri + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out