SSC Selection Post Phase 14: Notification out for 3003 vacancies, registration begins at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Selection Post Phase 14 notification. The registration process has commenced. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3003 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 13 and will conclude on May 4, 2026. The last date for making online payment is May 5, 2026. The correction window will open on May 11 and will close on May 13, 2026.

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Selection Process There will be 3 seperate Computer Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective Type Multiple Choice Question for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, and Graduation & above levels.

The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is of 60 minutes.

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Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee can be paid through online mode- BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or by RuPay Credit or Debit Card. The women candidates and the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here