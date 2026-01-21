Supreme Court Clerk cum RA Recruitment 2026: Apply for 90 posts at sci.gov.in, direct link here
Supreme Court of India will recruit for Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates post. Eligible candidates can apply at sci.gov.in.
Supreme Court of India, SCI has invited applications for Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.
The registration process begins on January 20 and will end on February 7, 2026.
The written exam will be held on March 7, 2026. The model answer key will be out on March 8, 2026. The objection window will close on March 9, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate.
The candidate studying in the fifth year of the Five-Year Integrated Law Course or the third year of the Three-Year Law Course after graduation in any stream will also be eligible to apply, subject to furnishing proof of acquiring Law qualification before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate.
The age limit to apply for the post should not be below the age of 20 years and above 32 years as on February 7, 2026.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Part I - Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II - Subjective Written Test, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III - Interview.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹750/- plus bank charges, if applicable, through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted in any other form. No postal application shall be accepted. The fee shall be paid online through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.
