Supreme Court refuses to stay Telangana Grade-1 posts examination, says it will lead to chaos

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 21, 2024 07:31 PM IST

The Apex Court observed that staying the exam will lead to chaos as students had already entered the examination halls.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the examination being conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to fill up 563 Grade-1 posts in various government departments, saying such an order will lead to “chaos”.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Telangana Grade-1 posts exam observing that it would lead to chaos since students had already entered the examination halls. (HT file image)
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Telangana Grade-1 posts exam observing that it would lead to chaos since students had already entered the examination halls. (HT file image)

"The examination will commence at 2 pm… There will be chaos if we stay the exam at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had said during the hearing earlier when senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner, pressed for an interim stay.

"Students have already entered the exam centres," the bench underlined.

The bench noted in its order, "Any interim order would lead to the substantial dislocation of the conduct of the examination which we are disinclined to do.”

Sibal submitted the aspirants would lose out on the chance to appear in the exam being conducted for the first time in the state.

Sibal, at the outset, sought an interim stay on holding of the examinations.

The examination is being held after 14 years, he said, adding that the reorganisation took place in 2014.

"These are Group-1 posts and they will never be filled again. I am only asking for postponement," the senior lawyer urged the bench.

The CJI, however, said, "How can we postpone? It will be extraordinary for us to do that."

The bench, however, asked the high court to consider the matter before the declaration of results and said the results will be subject to the final outcome of the challenge.

"The high court has specified that any selection made for Group 1 services shall abide by the final outcome of the proceedings. The proceedings are listed before the High Court for November 20,” ordered the top court.

Group-1 mains examination conducted by the TGPSC commenced on Monday and will continue till October 27 for the 563 vacancies.

A total of 31,383 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. These exams were being held for the first time since the formation of Telangana and 2011, when it was last held.

The quota policy, being followed by the TGPSC as per a government order (GO), has been challenged in the apex court by one Pogula Rambabu.

Candidates have been protesting against the GO seeking rescheduling of the examinations on the ground that SCs (scheduled castes), STs (scheduled tribes) and backward classes suffer under its reservation provisions.

