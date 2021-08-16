Home / Education / Employment News / TJEE 2021 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to get hall ticket
TJEE results 2021(Screengrab)
TJEE results 2021(Screengrab)
employment news

TJEE 2021 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to get hall ticket

  • TJEE admit card 2021 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s a direct link to download hall ticket 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:18 PM IST

The Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2021 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2021 examination on August 24, 2021. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the TJEE Admit card 2021


TJEE Admit card 2021 How to download

Visit the official website at

Click on the link that reads Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tjee hall tickets
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.