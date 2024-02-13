TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1768 Secondary Grade Teacher posts from Feb 14

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will begin the application process for 1768 secondary grade teachers' posts from tomorrow, February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 15. TN TRB recruitment drive to fill 1768 vacancies for secondary grade teachers(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The tentative date of the examination is June 23. Candidates applying for the secondary grade teacher post should possess a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate (TNTET - Paper– I).

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1768 vacancies for secondary grade teachers.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 examination fee: The Examination fee is ₹600 for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons, the examination fee is ₹300.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection will be based on the Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.