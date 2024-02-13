 TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1768 Secondary Grade Teacher posts from Feb14 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1768 Secondary Grade Teacher posts from Feb 14

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1768 Secondary Grade Teacher posts from Feb 14

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:01 PM IST

TN TRB to begin the application process for 1768 secondary grade teachers' posts tomorrow, February 14.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will begin the application process for 1768 secondary grade teachers' posts from tomorrow, February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 15.

TN TRB recruitment drive to fill 1768 vacancies for secondary grade teachers(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
TN TRB recruitment drive to fill 1768 vacancies for secondary grade teachers(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The tentative date of the examination is June 23. Candidates applying for the secondary grade teacher post should possess a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate (TNTET - Paper– I).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Candidates must have a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate (TNTET - Paper–I) to be considered for the position of secondary grade teacher.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1768 vacancies for secondary grade teachers.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 examination fee: The Examination fee is 600 for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled persons, the examination fee is 300.

TN TRB Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection will be based on the Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On