TNPSC CCSE 1 Group 1 services: Applications invited to fill 92 posts, get link

TNPSC CCSE 1 Group 1 services: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-1 services). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is August 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies including 18 for Deputy collector, 26 for deputy superintendent of police (category-I), 25 for assistant commissioner (commercial taxes), 13 for deputy registrar of co-operative societies, 7 for assistant director or rural development, and 3 for district employment officer in Tamil Nadu General service.

The preliminary examination will be held on October 30, 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Applicants should possess a degree from any recognised university. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

The registration fee is Rs.150 , the preliminary exam fee is Rs.100 and the main written exam fee is Rs. 200. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

Three free chances or full exemption from fee is available for reserved category candidates.

For prelim exam, out of 300, minimum qualifying marks for selection is 90 for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs and 120 for other categories.

The selection will be done through three successive stages- Preliminary Examination for selection of candidates for admission to the Main Written Examination then Main Written Examination and finally an Interview.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on “apply online”

Click on ‘New User’

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Click here for direct link.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON