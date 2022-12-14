Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC invites applications for District Educational Officer posts, see details

employment news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:17 PM IST

There are 11 posts, of which 9 are open for all and 2 are for teachers employed in recognised aided secondary and higher secondary schools of the state.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) in School Education Department included in the Tamil Nadu School Educational Service.

Interested ones can submit their applications online on tnpsc.gov.in.

There are 11 posts, of which 9 are open for all and 2 are for teachers employed in recognised aided secondary and higher secondary schools of the state.

The last date to submit online applications is January 13. The written examination (preliminary) to shortlist candidates will be conducted on April 9 and the date for mains examination will be announced later, after publication of Prelims results.

Age Limit: There is no age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories. However, they should not be above 60 years.

For open category candidates, the age limit of open posts is 32 years and it is 42 years for the two reserved seats.

Eligibility: A Master’s degree with 50% Marks in any of the following disciplines is required: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Economics, Geography, History, Commerce, Tamil and English

In addition, B.T. or B.Ed. or a degree of equivalent standard will be needed. Candidates must have studied Tamil under part 1 or 2 of the intermediate/pre university/higher secondary course.

Experience: For posts reserved for teachers, teaching experience in recognised schools for at least 12 years after acquiring BT/BEd degree will be needed.

For detailed information, check the notice given below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
