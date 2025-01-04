Tripura PSC Specialist MO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 172 posts begins on January 10 at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Public Service Commission has invited applications for Specialist Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 172 posts in the organization. Tripura PSC Specialist MO Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on January 10

The registration process will begin on January 10 and will close on February 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Post Graduate Degree/ DNB/ Post Graduate Diploma holders in any specialty recognized by NMC for not less than 2 years. Holders of permanent registration certificate of any State Medical Council/ NMC. The candidate should have permanent resident certificate of Tripura. The age limit should be below 40 years as on February 2, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two steps- Screening by API score which will have 85 marks of API score and Interview/ Viva of 15 marks. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate (API score) and by adding the marks obtained in the Interview Process (out of 15 marks).

Application Fee

The application fee for Group A posts is ₹400/- for general category candidates and ₹350/- for ST/SC/BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped Candidates. The payment should be done through online mode.

Other Details

Candidates can make corrections in any field of the online application form for the respective advertisement after closing day of submission of online application window of the said advertisement. The window for making corrections only will remain open for 7 days from the closing day of submission of ‘online application form’. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TPSC.