TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 113 AMVI posts notified, details here

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVI) in the Transport Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from August 8, 2022.

Candidates can submit online applications till September 5, 2022 upto 5pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in the transport department .

The examination is likely to be held in the month of November 2022. Hall tickets can be downloaded 7 days prior to the examination. The Written Examination (Objective Type) will be held at Hyderabad.

To be eligible candidates must be in the age group 21 to 39 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

The Selection of Candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by Computer based recruitment test (CBRT)/ Offline OMR based examination based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination as well as fulfillment of physical requirements.

The application fee is Rs.200 and the examination fee is Rs.120. All unemployees and employees of the government are exempted from paying the fee. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

For required educational qualifications, pay scale and other details see notification below.

