TSPSC Recruitment: Applications for 1540 AEE posts to end on Oct 14, apply now

Published on Oct 13, 2022 07:55 PM IST

TSPSC Recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon conclude the application process for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in Various Engineering Departments in the State of Telangana.

ByHT Education Desk

The last date to submit the applications for th AEE posts is October 14, 2022.

TSPSC began the application process on September 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the post online at the official website of TSPSC tspsc.gov.in.

To be eligible, candidates should be between the age of 18 to 44 years.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers.

The application processing fee is 200 and examination fee is 120.

How to apply

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and register

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link. Click here.

