UBI Recruitment 2021: 347 vacancies for managers and other posts on offer

UBI Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India has invited applications for the various posts of Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of UBI at www.unionbankofindia.co.in and apply.

The application process began on August 12 and the last date to apply is September 3.

UBI recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 347 vacancies out of which 60 vacancies are each for the post of Senior Manager (Risk), Manager (Risk ), Seven Vacancies are each for the post of Manager (Civil Engineer), Manager (Architect). Two vacancies are for the post of Manager (Electrical Engineer), 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Printing Technologist), 50 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Forex), 14 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Chartered Accountant), 26 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) and 120 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Forex).

UBI recruitment 2021 Application fee:

The application fee General, EWS, and OBC category are ₹850.SC/ST/PWBD Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply for the 347 vacancies in UBI

UBI recruitment 2021 How to apply

Visit the official website of UBI at www.unionbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage scroll down and click on the recruitment tab

Click on Apply online

Register yourself and enter your Name, Contact details, and Email-id

Upload photo and signature and other relevant documents

After completing registration pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below