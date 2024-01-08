UIIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 Administrative Officers posts till Jan 23

The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officers (Generalist) today, January 8. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 23. UIIC begins recruitment for Administrative Officers (Generalist)

UIIC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UIIC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as of December 31, 2023.

UIIC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The minimum Educational Qualification required is a degree with 60% marks and 55% for SC/ST Category from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

UIIC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee for all applicants, excluding SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹1000. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹250.

UIIC Administrative Officer posts: How to apply

Visit the official website uiic.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Administrative Officers' posts application link.

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference