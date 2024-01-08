UIIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 Administrative Officers posts till Jan 23
UIIC begins the recruitment process for Administrative Officers (Generalist) with 250 vacancies, application deadline is January 23.
The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officers (Generalist) today, January 8. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 23.
UIIC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts.
UIIC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as of December 31, 2023.
UIIC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The minimum Educational Qualification required is a degree with 60% marks and 55% for SC/ST Category from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.
UIIC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee for all applicants, excluding SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹1000. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹250.
Direct link to apply
UIIC Administrative Officer posts: How to apply
Visit the official website uiic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Administrative Officers' posts application link.
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference