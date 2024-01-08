close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UIIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 Administrative Officers posts till Jan 23

UIIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 Administrative Officers posts till Jan 23

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2024 01:08 PM IST

UIIC begins the recruitment process for Administrative Officers (Generalist) with 250 vacancies, application deadline is January 23.

The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officers (Generalist) today, January 8. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 23.

UIIC begins recruitment for Administrative Officers (Generalist)
UIIC begins recruitment for Administrative Officers (Generalist)

UIIC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

UIIC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 30 years as of December 31, 2023.

UIIC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The minimum Educational Qualification required is a degree with 60% marks and 55% for SC/ST Category from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

UIIC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee for all applicants, excluding SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is 1000. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is 250.

Direct link to apply

UIIC Administrative Officer posts: How to apply

Visit the official website uiic.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Administrative Officers' posts application link.

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out