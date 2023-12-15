UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts at ukpscnet.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) begins the application process for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination- 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ukpscnet.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3. UKPSC begins application process for Govt Dairy & Sugar Cane Supervisor Exam-2023

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies of Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor posts.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years for the post of Government Milk Supervisor. For the post of sugarcane supervisor, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.

UKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The fee for applicants from the general/OBC/EWS category is ₹172.30, while the charge for applicants from the SC/ST category is ₹82.30. PWD candidates have to pay ₹22 as an application fee.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the apply link for “Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination- 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.