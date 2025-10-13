Unnati Foundation, Government of Gujarat join forces to offer vocational training to 25,000 youth annually

Unnati Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training to students from underprivileged backgrounds, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to implement its UNXT program across government colleges in the state.
As part of the collaboration, Unnati’s UNXT program will be conducted in 200 government and industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Gujarat, with an expected reach of 25,000 youth in the first phase.
The UNXT program is a 200-hour employment course that focuses on real world skills such as communication, workplace readiness and etiquettes, values and life skills.
Dr Ramesh Swamy, Director of Unnati Foundation, stated that the partnership is aimed at driving grassroots-level change by ensuring that fresh graduates are skilled and ready to meet the demands of the employment world.
“This initiative is a significant step towards bridging the employability gap among youth, particularly those from rural and underrepresented communities. We look forward to working closely with colleges across Gujarat to equip final-year students with essential life skills and long-term career opportunities," he said.