Unnati Foundation, Government of Gujarat join forces to offer vocational training to 25,000 youth annually

Unnati Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training to students from underprivileged backgrounds, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to implement its UNXT program across government colleges in the state. Unnati Foundation and Government of Gujarat sign MoU to empower 25,000 youth annually with job-ready skills. (handout)

As part of the collaboration, Unnati’s UNXT program will be conducted in 200 government and industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Gujarat, with an expected reach of 25,000 youth in the first phase.

Also read: GATE 2026 registration with late fee ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, link here

Over the three-year period of the MoU, the program aims to train 75,000 final year graduation students, a press statement informed.

Unnati Foundation will conduct a 90-hour offline training module combined with a 90-hour online Learning Management System (LMS) program.

Focus will be put on English communication, life skills, values, and interview preparation.

Also read: RBI Grade 'B' Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 released, direct link here

In addition, each participant will also undergo a psychometric analysis, resulting in a detailed report that provides insight into their aptitude and career readiness.

Apart from this, student data will be also integrated into Unnati’s Udhyogam platform, a dedicated job portal designed for freshers, to provide employment linkage.

The platform allows recruiters to access profiles based on pin codes, academic backgrounds, and includes unique video resumes to enable better assessment and engagement.

The program is open to students from all disciplines, including arts, commerce, science, and engineering.

Also read: HPBOSE releases annual exam dates for classes 3, 5 and 8 in winter closing schools, check here

The UNXT program is a 200-hour employment course that focuses on real world skills such as communication, workplace readiness and etiquettes, values and life skills.

Dr Ramesh Swamy, Director of Unnati Foundation, stated that the partnership is aimed at driving grassroots-level change by ensuring that fresh graduates are skilled and ready to meet the demands of the employment world.

“This initiative is a significant step towards bridging the employability gap among youth, particularly those from rural and underrepresented communities. We look forward to working closely with colleges across Gujarat to equip final-year students with essential life skills and long-term career opportunities," he said.