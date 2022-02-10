UP NHM invites applications for 4000 CHO posts

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, has invited online applications for approximately 4000 contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on their website. Eligible candidates can visit www.upnrhm.gov.in and apply for CHO posts. NHM opened the online applications on February 4, 2022. The last date to submit online applications is 11:59 pm on February 13, 2022.

Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a post-basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 and onwards from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

The recruitment drive is being conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as a part of initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Candidates who successfully complete Document Verification Process (DVP) will be posted as Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centre-level Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) on contract basis.

Interested candidates should be less than 35 years of age as on February 04, 2022. “Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted by the NHM, UP for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be entertained,” the official notice read.

Candidates are requested to visit the UP NHM website www.upnrhm.gov.in for detailed information.