Home / Education / Employment News / UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 534 posts under Sports quota

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 534 posts under Sports quota

employment news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:07 AM IST

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: There are 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 534 posts under Sports quota (representational photo)(HT file)
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 534 posts under Sports quota (representational photo)(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota.

There are 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

To find out more information, candidates can go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The application process begins on October 1. The last date to submit application forms and pay fees is October 31.

The application fee for these posts is 400.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination recognised by the government in order to apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.

In addition to this, candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

  1. National Championship (Senior/junior)
  2. National Games
  3. Federation Cup National (Senior/junior)
  4. All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
  5. All India Inter University Tournament
  6. World School Games (Under 19)
  7. All India Police Sports Competition
  8. National School Games (Under 19)

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 22 years old as on July 1.

For more information on the sports, selection process, etc. check the notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up police up police recruitment exam
up police up police recruitment exam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out