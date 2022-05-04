UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has released UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 for various posts. Candidates who will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test for Sub Inspector, Civil Police (Male/ Female), Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Second Officer in UP Police can download the admit card through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted from May 5 to May 7, 2022 in the state. A total of 7672 candidates have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download UP Police PET Admit Card 2021&nbsp;</strong>

UP Police PET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9534 posts in the organisation out of which 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPRPB.