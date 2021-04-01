IND USA
UP Police constable Recruitment exam 2020 final results.
UP Police Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 9534 SI, other posts

UPPRPB has started the registration process for SI and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPPRPB on uppbpb.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB will begin the registration process for UP Police Recruitment 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Sub Inspector and other posts can apply through the official site of UPPRPB on uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is till April 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9534 SI and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• SI: 9027 Posts

• Platoon Commander: 484 Posts

• Fire Service Second Officer: 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have Bachelor Degree in any Stream from Recognized University can apply for the posts. The minimum age limit should be 21 years and maximum should me 28 years to apply.

Direct link to Apply

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for PST, PET and Medical examination. The details of exam and venue would be released by the Board soon.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, EWS, ST, ST category and also women candidates will have to pay 400/- as application fees. The examination fees should be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, E Challan Fee Mode.


