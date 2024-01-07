close_game
UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment : Registration for 921 posts begins today

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment : Registration for 921 posts begins today

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 10:05 AM IST

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Candidates can apply on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

The online application process for 921 Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police will start today, January 7. Interested candidates can apply for it on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment: Registration begins today (pic for representation)

The application deadline is January 28.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (Confidential): 268 vacancies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): 449 vacancies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204 vacancies.

The application fee is 400.

To know post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, candidates can check the official notification here.

To shortlist candidates, the board will first hold a written examination, which will be followed by document verification and a physical test.

The written exam will be for 400 marks, and the duration of the test will be 2.5 hours. The exam will have 200 questions.

How to check UP Police SI recruitment

  1. Go to the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. Open the link to apply for SI and ASI recruitment.
  3. Register and proceed to apply.
  4. Fill your form, make payment, upload documents.
  5. Submit the form and save a copy of the final page.

