Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL technician vacancy: Registration begins for 357 posts, know how to apply

UPPCL technician vacancy: Registration begins for 357 posts, know how to apply

employment news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:52 PM IST

UPPCL technician vacancy: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun the online registration for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical).

UPPCL technician vacancy: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in( upenergy.in)
UPPCL technician vacancy: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in( upenergy.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun the online registration for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in

The last date to apply for the posts is October 19, 2022.

The last date to pay the fee is October 21, 2022.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 357 vacancies for the post of technician (Electrical).

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group of18 years to 40 years.

The application fee is Rs.826 for SC/ST category candidates whereas the application fee is Rs. 1180 for other category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website upenergy.in

Click on the “Vacancy/Results” tab

Click on the apply link for technical (electrical) vacancies

Register and apply for the post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl application process
uppcl application process

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out