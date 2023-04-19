Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CMS Exam 2023 notification today, April 19, 2023. The registration process will begin today and will close on May 9, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Notification today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to apply(HT file)

The examination will be conducted on July 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years of age.

The application fees is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates will have to make the payment of fees either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

UPSC CMS Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CMS Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the direct link to apply.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.