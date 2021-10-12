UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration portal for Engineering Services (Preliminary / Stage I) Examination and Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination today, October 12, at 6 pm.

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the online application forms at upsc.gov.in.

Apply online

UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination: Know how to apply

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on the relevant exam

Fill the application form

Submit the form

Take a printout of the application form, if needed

The exams will be held on February 20, 2022.

In the engineering services exam, a total of 247 positions will be filled. In the combined geo-scientist exam, a total of 192 positions will be filled.

This is the preliminary phase of the exam, candidates who qualify in this will shortlisted for the main exam. For the main exam, candidates have to fill a detailed application form or DAF. Details of the DAF, schedule of the main exam and the admit card issue date will be announced by the UPSC in due course of time.

The main exam will be held on June 25 and 26.