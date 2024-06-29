 UPSC EPFO PA Admit Card 2024 released, direct link to download, important instructions and exam details here - Hindustan Times
UPSC EPFO PA Admit Card 2024 released, direct link to download, important instructions and exam details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 29, 2024 03:52 PM IST

The UPSC EPFO PA Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit card from the link below.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the hall tickets for the EPFO Personal Assistant Examinations 2024. Candidates who registered for the examination can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO PA Admit Card 2024 released, download via direct link.

As per the official notice, the UPSC EPFO PA Exam 2024 is scheduled for July 7, 2024. The examination will be held for two hours, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UPSC EPFO PA ADMIT CARD 2024

Upon downloading the e-admit card, candidates are advised to check it very carefully and bring any discrepancies to the notice of the UPSC without fail. The commission will make efforts to upload the revised e-Admit Card at the earliest in such cases.

A candidate who does not produce his/her e-admit card for checking at the allotted venue will not be allowed to take the examination, stated the commission.

IMPORTANT EXAM DETAILS

The examination will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers. All questions will carry equal marks.

Additionally, the medium of the Question Paper will be English and Hindi except for those questions in English Language, stated the UPSC.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every incorrect answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

The total marks will be 300 (100% weightage) will be accorded for the Recruitment Test. The UPSC states, “Based on the marks scored in the Recruitment test, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise to appear in the Skill Test(s) for the post(s) they have applied for.”

Furthermore, as per the UPSC, the Skill Test is mandatory but qualifying in nature. “The candidates who qualify for the Skill Test will be considered for final selection on the basis of merit in the recruitment test,” said the commission.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO PA Admit Card 2024

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.
  • Click on the link titled 'E-Admit Card for Personal Assistant in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, 2024’
  • Click on the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2024 link.
  • Enter your login credentials as asked (Registration number or roll number)
  • Check the Admit Card displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a hard copy of the same for further use.

