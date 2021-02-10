The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main exam on its official website.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsconline.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the UPSC IFS main examination from February 28 to March 7, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSC IFS main admit card 2020.

How to download UPSC IFS main admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

Click on the link to download admit card for UPSC IFS main examination

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.