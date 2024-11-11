UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 releasing on this date at upsc.gov.in, check official notice here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will be releasing the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024 on Thursday, November 14. When out, candidates who will be appearing in the exam can download the hall tickets on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC has released an official notice with regard to the IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. (Mint Photo/File)

The commission, in this regard, issued an official notice, wherein it said, “The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 14th November, 2024. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The eAdmit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination. ‘Important Instructions to the candidates’ appended with the eAdmit Card must be read carefully by the candidates.”

Also read: UPSC CSE 2024 marks of non-recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC IFS Mains 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The exam will be held for three hours in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

There will be no examination on November 25, 2024, as per the schedule.

On exam days, candidates must produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted examination venue. As per the commission, candidates who do not produce e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, will not be allowed to take the examination.

Additionally, candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session.

Read the UPSC IFS 2024 official notice here.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph and the QR code on the e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy, the same has to be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soexam9-upsc@gov.in ) for taking the decision in the matter, states the commission.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Programmer posts at upsc.gov.in

Notably, the UPSC declared the results of IFS Prelims 2024 on July 1 and the written result with name on July 19, 2024. Candidates who qualified in the Prelims had to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024, which was available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsconline.nic.in from August 27 to September 5, 2024, till 6 PM.

Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will proceed to the personal interview round.

Also read: UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table out at upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the UPSC IFS Mains 2024 hall tickets:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter your credentials in the login page and submit.

Your UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the details on the admit card.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.