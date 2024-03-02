 UPSC to recruit for 1930 Nursing Officer posts, registration begins on March 7 - Hindustan Times
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1930 posts begins on March 7

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1930 posts begins on March 7

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 03:22 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Nursing Officer posts. The registration process begins on March 7 at upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC Online at upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1930 posts in Employees State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The registration process will begin on March 7 and will end on March 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: March 7, 2024
  • Closing date of application: March 27, 2024
  • Correction Window: March 28 to April 3, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification to be available on the official website of UPSC.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of UPSC Online at upsconline.nic.in.
  • Click on UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

