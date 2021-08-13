UPSC Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for deputy director in ESIC notified

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill one hundred fifty one (151) vacancies for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Out of the 151 vacancies, 66 are for UR candidates, 23 are SC candidates, 09 for ST, 38 for OBC, 15 for EWS, and 04 for PwBD candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for the posts through ORA website (http://www.upsconline.nic.in) till 11.59 pm on or before September 2, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto 23:59 hours on September 3.

Educational qualification: The candidate should have a degree of a recognised university.

Experience: The candidate should have three years’ experience of Administration or Accounts or Marketing or Public Relation or Insurance or Revenue or Tax related matters in a Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body.

The date for determining the eligibility of candidates shall be the closing date for submission application (ORA). The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC will be intimated separately.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

A Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) to shortlist candidates for interview for recruitment to the post of deputy director will be conducted by UPSC. The date of CBRT will be intimated to the candidates later on.

Candidates must read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying.