UPSC Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 56 vacancies for various posts, including that of youth officer, Junior Time Scale (JTS) and Senior Grade.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before October 28, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto 23:59 hrs on October 29, 2021.

The various posts for which recruitment drive is being conducted included: 1) 29 vacancies for the posts of Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service (Group ‘A’ Organized Service) consisting of the posts of Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Welfare Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Labour Welfare Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Director, Ministry of Labour & Employment (SC-05, ST-01, OBC-04, EWS-02, UR-17) (PwBD-02)*. 2) Twenty vacancies for the post of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (SC-03, ST-02, OBC-02, EWS-01, UR-12) (PwBD-01)*. 3) Five vacancies for the post of Youth Officer in National Service Scheme Organisation, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (SC-01, OBC-01, UR-03) (PwBD-01)*. 4) ) One vacancy for the post of Private Secretary in Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (UR-01) (PwBD-01)*. 5) One vacancy for the post of Data Processing Assistant in Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (UR-01).

Candidates should read the recruitment notification carefully to check eligibility conditions, and other details about the post for which he/she is applying and much more.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Applications should be made online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will be rejected.