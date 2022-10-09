UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 Drugs Inspector & other posts

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Drugs Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Design Officer: 1 Post

Scientist ‘B’: 10 Posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Architect: 13 Posts

Assistant Professor: 1 Post

Drugs Inspector: 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

Detailed Notification Here