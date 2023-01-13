UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts from January 14

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Commissioner and other posts. The application process will commence on January 14. Eligible candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in till February 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Assistant Director (Toxicology) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Rubber Production Commissioner in Rubber Board, Kottayam, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 1

Scientific Officer (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 1

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Diarying: 1

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) in Office of the Registrar General, India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 6

Assistant Director (IT) in Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 4

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 9

Junior Translation Officer in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 67

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) in Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 3

Assistant Engineer Grade-I in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: 4

Senior Scientific Officer, Department of Environment, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25.There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON