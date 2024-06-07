 UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Last day to submit applications at upsssc.gov.in, here’s how to apply - Hindustan Times
UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Last day to submit applications at upsssc.gov.in, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 07, 2024 12:54 PM IST

The window to apply for Junior Engineer, JE Recruitment 2024 will close today on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Apply today before deadline.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, will be closing the registration for Junior Engineer, JE Recruitment 2024 today, June 7. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can submit their applications before the deadline on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Registration closes today at upsssc.gov.in.
How to apply for UPSSSC Junior Engineer, JE Recruitment 2024

  • Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the Junior Engineer (Civil) Mains Examination (PET- 2023) link available on the home page.
  • Complete the registration and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the documents required.
  • Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates must note that to apply, they have to pay 25 as an application fee. Also, they must be of a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 28 years of age. Furthermore, they should also possess a High School degree from a recognized educational institution. Alternatively, they should have a 3-year diploma or certificate relevant to the engineering field.

It may be mentioned here that the application process commenced on May 7, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2847 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, including 2189 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) ( general selection) and 28 posts of Junior Engineer (Special selection).

The last date to pay the application fee and make changes to the application form is June 14.

