UPSC Admit Card for CSE Prelims 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download Civil Services hall tickets

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2024 on June 7, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Civil Services Prelims examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The admit card link is also available at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live Updates UPSC Admit Card for CSE Prelims 2024 released , here’s how to download (HT file)

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

UPSC Admit Card for CSE Prelims 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Admit Card for CSE Prelims 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.