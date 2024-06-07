 UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: Civil Services hall tickets released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: Civil Services hall tickets released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2024 10:57 AM IST

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 has been released. The direct link to download Civil Services hall tickets is given here.

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the admit cards for the upcoming CSE (Preliminary) Examination 2024, scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Alternatively, the hall tickets can also be downloaded from upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: Civil Services hall tickets out, direct link here

Direct link to download UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024

Steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims Hall Tickets 2024:

  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  • On the home page, look out for the link to download the admit card and click on it.
  • Enter the necessary login details.
  • Admit cards can be viewed on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download the page for further need.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Admit Card for CSE out, here's how to download

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be an objective type examination that will be conducted in 2 sessions. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will proceed further to the next round, that is the UPSC CSE Mains which has two parts – a written examination and an interview (personality test).

Also worth mentioning here, the UPSC, through the recruitment examination plans to fill approximately 1056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

This recruitment includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC.

Exam and College Guide
